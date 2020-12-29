The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and two new deaths.

WEHCU says a man in his 70s from a long-term care home, and a woman in her 70s from the community have passed away.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 7,211 confirmed cases of the virus since March, including 5,285 people who have recovered.

Of the new cases 16 are related to outbreaks, while 141 are still under investigation.

The WECHU says there are 1,797 active cases in the region. There are currently 79 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 17 in the ICU.

There are 44 outbreaks in the region, the long-term care home Chateau Park was added to the list of outbreaks Monday after three staff members tested positive for the virus.

The outbreaks in the region consist of:

18 long-term care and retirement homes

17 workplaces

3 hospital outbreaks

4 community outbreak

2 school outbreaks

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 129. Seventy-eight deaths are related to residents in long-term care and retirement homes and two are related to migrant workers.