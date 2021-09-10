158 drivers charged in Essex County Labour Day weekend blitz

Essex County OPP handed out 158 charges during a blitz over the Labour Day long weekend.

Officers charged 147 drivers with speeding, 10 with stunt driving/racing charges and one driver was charged with impaired operation during the campaign.

Police are thanking all the drivers and passengers who did their part to keep roads, trails and waterways safe throughout the Labour Day long weekend.

"The instances of Stunt Driving in Essex County is disappointing and the consequences are severe. The posted speed signs are not a suggestion, but the law. The eyes of the community are on those who drive at excessive speeds and the OPP thanks our community members by immediately contacting the OPP of these observations,” said Inspector Glenn Miller, Detachment Commander for Essex County OPP.

Across the province, officers laid a total of 7,331 traffic charges over the weekend. Speeding accounted for 4,877 of the offences, with an additional 151 stunt/racing charges laid. Among the offences: seatbelt non-compliance (259 charges), alcohol/drug-impaired driving (100 charges) and distracted driving (75 charges). Officers also laid 85 marine-related and 47 off-road vehicle-related charges.