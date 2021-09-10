158 drivers charged in Essex County Labour Day weekend blitz
Essex County OPP handed out 158 charges during a blitz over the Labour Day long weekend.
Officers charged 147 drivers with speeding, 10 with stunt driving/racing charges and one driver was charged with impaired operation during the campaign.
Police are thanking all the drivers and passengers who did their part to keep roads, trails and waterways safe throughout the Labour Day long weekend.
"The instances of Stunt Driving in Essex County is disappointing and the consequences are severe. The posted speed signs are not a suggestion, but the law. The eyes of the community are on those who drive at excessive speeds and the OPP thanks our community members by immediately contacting the OPP of these observations,” said Inspector Glenn Miller, Detachment Commander for Essex County OPP.
Across the province, officers laid a total of 7,331 traffic charges over the weekend. Speeding accounted for 4,877 of the offences, with an additional 151 stunt/racing charges laid. Among the offences: seatbelt non-compliance (259 charges), alcohol/drug-impaired driving (100 charges) and distracted driving (75 charges). Officers also laid 85 marine-related and 47 off-road vehicle-related charges.
-
SIU terminates investigation into London man’s facial injuriesThe Special Investigations Unit has determined a man who suffered facial injuries while fleeing London police 'was solely responsible for his injuries.'
-
Bring your own pencil: Advance polls open in Simcoe Muskoka with new safety measuresMany voters in Barrie took the first opportunity to cast their ballot, with long lines forming outside polling stations Friday as advanced voting got underway.
-
'This about maintaining a safe workplace,' Barrie mayor supports disciplinary action for unvaccinated staffOne day after the City of Barrie announced its staff must be vaccinated by Sept. 20, its mayor says it is following the example set by many large Canadian employers doing their part in the fight against COVID-19.
-
'Our bride doesn't have a wedding dress': Local brides left hanging after closure of bridal shopIf planning a wedding during a pandemic wasn’t stressful enough, imagine not having a dress for your big day.
-
Island Lake Health and Healing Centre opens doors of new facilityA new Indigenous health and healing centre is now open in Winnipeg.
-
2nd Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 found in Washington State near B.C. borderOfficials in Washington State say they've located a second Asian giant hornet nest in as many months in Whatcom County, just over the B.C. border.
-
Ridership rises along with COVID-19 concerns as students crowd LTC buses to campusJust days into the school year, Western University students report crowded conditions on several bus routes.
-
Lethbridge MLA calls out government over lack of action on COVID-19 pandemicThe Alberta NDP says the UCP government needs to implement some type of vaccination document sooner rather than later before the health care system becomes overwhelmed.
-
Muskoka chaplain remembers being at ground zero after terror attacksFor more than two decades, Tom Brown has dedicated his time to helping support firefighters and their families who want to talk.