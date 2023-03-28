$15M investment to support wastewater treatment in Manitoba municipalities

A provincial investment of more than $15 million will help to support water and wastewater treatment projects in three rural Manitoba communities.

On Monday, Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith announced that the Manitoba government is providing more than $15.3 million in funding to support projects in the RMs of Headingley, Macdonald and West St. Paul.

Smith said these water and wastewater treatment project will help to improve the quality of life for residents.

“By ensuring safe, secure drinking water, these projects also provide environmentally sound wastewater management for our communities,” he said in a news release.

“We are pleased to fund these important projects in our capital region to ensure our water management systems are healthy and sustainable for years to come.”

The $15.3 million will go towards the following three projects:

Up to $7.75 million for the expansion of the water treatment plant in Macdonald;

Up to $4 million for the South East Reservoir Project in Headingley; and

Up to $3.6 million for a sewage collection system in West St. Paul.

The Water Services Branch will provide project management services for these projects.

Kam Blight, president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM), said in one-on-one meetings with municipalities it has become clear that more money is needed for water and wastewater infrastructure.

“Investments such as these are crucial to not only help support economic and residential growth but also ensure Manitobans have access to modern reliable water systems,” Blight said.

The money for these three projects is coming from Manitoba’s Strategic Municipal Investment Fund.