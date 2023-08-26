15th year for Lucknow's Music in the Fields

You could call Friday night a full circle moment for Owen Riegling. The Mildmay, Ont. native used to come and stand in the crowd at Lucknow’s Music in the Fields. Friday, he took the main stage as a performer.

“I evolved to playing in the beer gardens. I did that for two years. Last year, I was on the side stage for the Emerging Artists Showcase, and this year, I get to play the main stage behind me, which is crazy, super exciting,” said Riegling.

Riegling joins a long list of up-and-coming and big name country artists performing at Lucknow’s Music in the Fields this weekend. A music festival that started 15 years ago, with a couple hundred attendees. Now, it’s an event that draws upwards of 6,000 music fans to a field in Lucknow, Ont.

“It’s definitely growing as a festival, and it’s great to see because it is a lot of work. But to see it all come together, the music starting behind me, sound checks underway, that makes all this worth it,” said Marketing Director Cheryl Johnston.

Johnston is one of hundreds of volunteers that help the Lucknow Kinsmen put on a show like this each year. An event that’s raised $1.4 million for community projects since its inception in 2009.

“For every ticket that is bought, it’s going back into the community, back to charity. It’s our way of giving back to the communities that help us put on the event,” she said.

The crowd, that ranges in age from 8 to 80, keeps coming back for more.

“It feels like family. It’s very inviting and tidy. They do such an amazing job,” said Megan Swanson from the Collingwood area, who’s making her fifth trip to Lucknow’s Music in the Fields.

“My mom has been coming for many years, and I’ve always been so jealous. I just always wanted to come, so she’s finally let me start coming,” said first-time attendee Audrey Cook.

“It’s a great time just getting together. You see familiar faces, have some drinks, and have a good party,” said Miranda Emke, who has been to multiple Music in the Fields.

For Riegling, who just signed a record deal with Universal Music and is going on tour with Tyler Hubbard (formerly of Florida Georgia Line), playing his “hometown” music festival is a dream come true.

“This last year has been honestly the craziest year of my life, and I’m just excited to keep going and playing festivals like this,” said the rising country star.

Chris Young headlines Saturday night’s lineup.

