$16,000 in drugs seized in Chatham-Kent bust

Chatham-Kent police have seized about $16,000 in drugs after an investigation.

At 5:23 p.m. on Thursday, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, executed a search warrant in Chatham.

Police say about $16,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, oxycodone and diazepam were recovered and seized for analysis. Police also confiscated digital scales, packaging material, cell phones and Canadian currency.

A 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Chatham were arrested and charged with:

Failing to comply with an undertaking

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were transported to police headquarters and have been held pending a bail hearing.