The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 more people have died related to COVID-19 and there are 202 new cases.

Thirteen people were residents of long-term care and retirement homes, one was a LTC worker and two were from the community.

As of Monday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 8,502 confirmed cases of the virus, including 5809 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

48 cases are outbreak related

12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 are community acquired

139 cases are still being investigated

There are 2,526 cases considered currently active. The health unit says over 100 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized and 16 people are in the ICU.

There are 42 outbreaks in the region, including 20 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes.

