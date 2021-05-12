16 charges laid after 'large' drug seizure in Red Deer: RCMP

A man is facing 16 charges after Red Deer RCMP executed a search warrant that resulted in a large drug seizure.

On April 30, RCMP conducted a search warrant on a home in the Highland Green neighbourhood and found a large amount of drugs and a weapon.

Crime Reduction Team officers found a loaded firearm, ammunition, money and a large amount of drugs and trafficking material, said RCMP.

Those drugs included:

17 g of Methamphetamine

67 g of Fentanyl

3 g of suspected Carfentanil

2 g of cocaine

Matthew Ridsdale, 36, faces 16 charges including:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x2)

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x2)

Careless use of a firearm

Illegal possession of government documents

Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000

Fail to comply probation order (x4)

Fail to comply with release order conditions

Ridsdale is scheduled to appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on Thursday.