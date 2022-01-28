Wasaga Beach, Ont. abduction victim violently assaulted weeks prior, family says

The family of Elnaz Hajtamiri is pleading for her safe return since the 37-year-old woman was taken from a Wasaga Beach home by three men posing as police officers more than two weeks ago.

"If you have any information about her abduction or tips that would lead to her whereabouts, please contact OPP," said one family member who asked not to be identified.

Her family said Hajtamiri was living in Wasaga Beach after reporting to police she had been assaulted in her parking garage in Richmond Hill just before Christmas.

According to the woman's family, she was hit in the head with a frying pan, and her vehicle was found to have tracking devices on it.

"The OPP is aware of the incident in York Region and is working closely with York Regional Police to pursue this avenue of investigation," stated OPP Const. Elizabeth Newton in a video posted to social media.

Hajtamiri's family said she was hiding in Wasaga Beach with loved ones following the attack in Richmond Hill when she was forcibly taken from the home on Trailwood Place around 8 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Investigators said three men in a white Lexus SUV wore police-issued gear and claimed to have a warrant for Hajtamiri's arrest. After overpowering the homeowner, the suspects entered the house and grabbed Hajtamiri, dragging her barefoot through the snow into the SUV.

She hasn't been heard from since.

"The OPP is utilizing all available resources to locate the victim of the home invasion-style abduction that occurred in Wasaga Beach," Newton said.

Her family said Hajtamiri lost her husband in 2017, adding that she was an entrepreneur, recently having started her own cake-making company.

Now, along with OPP, family members are asking for information to help bring her home safely.

"We are incredibly grateful for all your support," the family member said.

Police urge anyone with information to call the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.