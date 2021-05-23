16 flights added to B.C. COVID-19 exposures list since Wednesday

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control added 10 more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures between Wednesday and Saturday, plus another six on Sunday.

The latest additions continue the recent downward trend in the number of notifications added to the list each week.

After adding a dozen flights to the list from Sunday to Tuesday, the centre added three more flights on Wednesday and seven on Friday, for a total of 22 for the week.

It's the first time in at least two months that the BCCDC has added fewer than two dozen flights in a week, and it follows a noticeable drop-off in the number of airplane exposures reported during the week of May 9 to 15.

Details of the latest flights added to the list during the week of May 16 to 22 follow. The flights in question took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between May 11 and 19, but were added to the list last week.

May 11: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8401 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows four to 10)

May 12: Air Canada flight 116 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 12 to 14)

May 12: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8415 from Kelowna to Vancouver (rows 12 to 18)

May 14: WestJet flight 3375 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows one to four)

May 15: Air Canada flight 119 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows four to eight)

May 15: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8420 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows three to nine)

May 16: Swoop flight 108 from Abbotsford to Hamilton (rows 13 to 19)

May 16: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8184 from Fort St. John to Vancouver (rows three to nine)

May 16: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8414 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows 14 to 20)

May 19: Air Canada flight 997 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows 12 to 14)

The BCCDC also added six flights to its list on Sunday morning, the details of which follow.

May 13: Air Canada flight 119 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 30 to 36)

May 16: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8575 from Saskatoon to Vancouver (rows 14 to 20)

May 17: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8402 from Kelowna to Calgary (rows five to 11)

May 18: WestJet flight 3344 from Kelowna to Calgary (rows 13 to 19)

May 19: Air Canada flight 247 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29)

May 19: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8578 from Vancouver to Saskatoon (rows 15 to 21)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Studies have shown that the risk of COVID-19 transmission on airplanes is low, though there have been some examples of it happening.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, exposure notifications are published on the BCCDC website.