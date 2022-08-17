16 more of Saskatchewan’s favourite ice cream stops

Saskatchewan has some of the greatest hidden gems when it comes to places to eat. And with more than 2,000 hours of sunshine across the province, you’ll need to cool down.

To help you beat the heat this summer, here are 16 more of the province’s best ice cream stops, as voted on by our viewers.

JUMBO BEACH DAIRY BAR, LOON LAKE

Offering single, double and even triple-scoop cones, sundaes, milkshakes, soft serve, flurries and banana splits, Jumbo beach Dairy Bar is the best way to wrap up a day at the lake. They even have orange cone dip if you dare.

LIL BEAN ICE CREAM, ROSTHERN

With a variety of Dole Whip flavours, including Jolly Rancher, salted caramel cashew toffee, cherry cheesecake, cookies n’ cream and so many more, Lil Bean is a fan favourite.

CONES, MARTENSVILLE

Started by three area teens, Cones Ice Cream opened last year in Martensville’s Kinsmen Park. Offering more than 16 flavours, Cones also sells sorbet, floats, and freezies to add a little cool treat to your summer.

TIMEOUT EATERY, ESTERHAZY

Wrap up your time in the Esterhazy area with a stop at the Timeout Eatery for ice cream. They offer a variety of flavours, including funky monkey, birthday party, chocolate fudge and the intriguingly named monster cookie. The shop offers brownies, sundaes, twisters and cheesecake on a stick.

BUS STOP REFRESHMENTS, SASKATOON

An established ice cream stop in Saskatoon, the double-decker bus down by the river is hard to miss. The stand offers hard ice cream in many flavours, including Tiger Tiger, chocolate chip cookie dough, maple walnut, creamsicle and more. They also sell milkshakes, sundaes, and frozen yogurt.

MILKY WAY, REGINA

Over 40 flavours of ice cream to choose from, this popular Queen City spot has something to make everyone happy. You can also opt for a milkshake, sundae, smoothie, parfaits and banana splits.

HOMESTEAD ICE CREAM, SASKATOON

Serving Saskatoon and area since 1978, Homestead Ice Cream sells hard and soft ice cream and other treats, like cookie sandwiches, frozen yogurt, and wafer sandwich.

DAILY SCOOP, SASKATOON

Nestled in the Avalon Shopping Centre, Daily Scoop is the perfect end to a busy shopping day. They also offer parfaits, sundaes, floats, ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes.

SNOW HUT, MOOSE JAW

Soft and hard ice cream is served in waffle cones or traditional cones with various dips including cotton candy, peanut butter, and coconut dip.

DAIRY KING, SWIFT CURRENT

Boosting the best ice cream in town, Dairy King offers twisters, frozen yogurt, dips, parfaits, and milkshakes.

For a unique cool treat, Saskatoon’s Crunchy Dog has a selection of ice cream treats that will satisfy any craving. From parfaits to sundaes to soft and hard cones and for the really brave: spaghetti ice cream.

Off the beaten track, D’s Place in Silton offers various ice cream options, including soft and hard ice cream, sundaes, floats, smoothies and ice cream sandwiches.

POLAR PALACE, REGINA

Hot days in the Queen City can be cooled off with a treat from Polar Palace. From homemade ice cream sandwiches, to slush shakes to floats and banana splits, they also have a variety of flavours to suit everyone.

CHARDON ICE CREAM, SASKATOON

Serving up sweet treats in Saskatoon for about 20 years, Chardon Ice Cream carries 20 flavours of ice cream alongside some soft serve favourites like dipped cones, parfaits and sundaes.

FROSTY TREAT, SHAUNAVON

Frosty Treat offers up ice cream treats at their 50s theme diner. From sundaes to dipped cones, to banana pops to parfaits and more.

JD’S MINI GOLF, CANDLE LAKE

Serving Dole Whip soft serve and several hard ice cream flavours, it’s a great way to cool down after a game of mini golf.