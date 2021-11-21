16 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Middlesex-London on Sunday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and no new deaths.

The region now has a total 14,734 cases and 250 deaths, with 14,339 cases resolved leaving 127 active.

Breaking down the cases by municipality, there are currently 97 active cases in London, 3 in Middlesex Centre, 16 in Strathroy-Caradoc, four in Thames Centre, three in Lucan Biddulph and four in Southwest Middlesex.

The highest number of active cases in Middlesex-London is in the 40-64 age group with 36 cases, followed by the 25-39 age group with 26 cases, 23 cases in the 65+ age group and 23 cases in the 0-11 age group.

Looking at overall vaccine coverage for the region, 89.7 percent of the eligible population aged 12 and older have received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.7 per cent have received two doses.

As of Friday, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 19 inpatients with COVID-19. Eight patients are in the ICU, five or fewer are in Children’s Hospital and five or fewer are in Paediatric Care.

There are five or fewer staff who have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – active, 5,094 total, 4,842 resolved, 95 deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new, 23 active, 2,490 total, 2,440 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk –109 active, 3,284 total, 3,114 resolved, 54 deaths

Huron-Perth –45 active, 2,479 total, 2,365 resolved, 69 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – eight new, 40 active, 4,316 total, 4,202 resolved, 74 deaths

Health officials in Ontario have reported another 741 cases of COVID-19 as well as three more deaths related to the disease.