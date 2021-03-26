Per cent positivity increases, Windsor-Essex adds 16 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 sits at 401 people.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave the weekly epidemiological summary on Friday.

The per cent positivity of COVID-19 tests increased to 3.6 per cent for the full week, compared to 2.8 per cent the previous week. The case rate decreased to 44.7/100,000 and the Ro(effective) was 0.9.

Ahmed said based on the indicators, the region would likely remain in the red zone of the province's response framework. The province made it official Friday afternoon, when the updated framework was released.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,683 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,056 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 226 cases are considered active. There are 17 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and six people are in the ICU.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

10 are related to close contacts

5 are considered community acquired

1 is still under investigation.

The health unit says 55 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.

There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, five community outbreaks and one at a school.

The health unit says they are dropping the age to residents 70 years old and older to book appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in the region.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: