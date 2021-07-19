16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask., 262 cases currently active
Saskatchewan reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 37 new recoveries.
Active cases in the province sit at 262, with no new deaths reported.
New cases are located in the Far North West (four), Far North East (one), North West (two), North East (one), Saskatoon (five) Regina (two) and South East (one).
There are 55 Saskatchewan residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including nine in intensive care.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 26 or 2.1 new cases per 100,000 people.
Saskatchewan healthcare workers administered 2,704 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Seventy-four per cent of those over 12 have received their first dose and 59 per cent of those over 12 are fully vaccinated.
No new lineage results were reported for variant cases. Of the 7,807 variant cases with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing, 6,963 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 424 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 410 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).
-
Too many Toronto pot shops? Why some owners are looking to bailThere are 859 cannabis stores open in Ontario today, 267 of which are located in Toronto according to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the regulatory body that oversees legal pot shops in the province.
-
2 charged after vehicle search yields suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and quantity of cashTwo residents of Stoney Nakoda First Nation face charges after a search of a vehicle by members of the Cochrane RCMP yielded a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl and cash.
-
Outbreak declared at B.C. long-term care facility as visitation rules relaxedHealth officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Maple Ridge, B.C., after three residents tested positive for the disease.
-
Coun. Riley Brockington offers to drive constituents to first dose appointmentsRiley Brockington tweeted an offer to personally drive any constituents of River Ward who had not received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to and from their appointments.
-
New Grande Prairie hospital to be open before 2022: ShandroAfter years of delays, Grande Prairie residents are said to be just months away from having a new hospital.
-
Western University to require double-dose of COVID-19 vaccine to live in residenceWestern University says it is leading the way in Canada when it comes to student safety in on-campus residences, officials say.
-
'Come, step into Italy': Italian Centre set to open fifth locationAlberta’s largest family-owned specialty food store is opening in Sherwood Park.
-
Winnipeg COVID-19 case had 86 contactsOne COVID-19 case in the Winnipeg Health Region had more than 85 contacts, according to data from the Manitoba Government.
-
Canada-U.S. border reopening good news for Alberta tourism operatorsThe federal government announced Monday it will allow fully vaccinated American travellers into the country starting Aug. 9.