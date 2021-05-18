16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 421 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,149 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,393 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

9 cases are community acquired

5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

9 cases are outbreak related

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 21 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 1 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,445 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: