16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 421 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,149 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,393 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 9 cases are community acquired
- 5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 9 cases are outbreak related
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 21 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 1 people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,445 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 205,356 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 189,614 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 15,742 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 221,098 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 60.2 per cent of adults 18 years and older have at least one dose