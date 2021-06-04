16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 427 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,608 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,019 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

7 cases are community acquired

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 13 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

There are currently 92 variants of concern that are active. Two of those being the B.1.617 varient, first detected in India and now rapidly spready across Quebec.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: