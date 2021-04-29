16 patients, 1 staff member at Lions Gate Hospital test positive for COVID-19

Health officials have declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Lions Gate Hospital after 16 patients and a staff member there tested positive for the disease.

The outbreak is on the fourth floor of the hospital, in both the 4 West and 4 East units, according to a news release from Vancouver Coastal Health.

The west unit is a "sub-acute medicine unit" and the east unit is an acute medicine unit, the health authority said.

All non-essential visits to the fourth floor of the hospital have been suspended as a result of the outbreak, and the units are closed to new admissions and transfers, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

Outbreak protocols, including enhanced cleaning, cohorting of staff and monitoring of staff and patients, have been put in place.

"Lions Gate Hospital remains open and is prepared to safely receive and care for all individuals who require urgent and emergent care," the health authority said in its release. "Please do not delay in seeking care as this could worsen your condition."

Lions Gate is one of five hospitals in B.C. currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The other four are Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Dawson Creek and District Hospital, Prince Rupert Regional Hospital and Surrey Memorial Hospital.

There are also eight long-term care, assisted-living and independent-living homes with ongoing outbreaks in the province.