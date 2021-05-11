16 people charged in May for violating stay-at-home order

The Bracebridge OPP charged 16 individuals this month for breaking the provincial stay-at-home order.

Under the current order, all indoor and outdoor social gatherings and organized public events are prohibited except for members of the same household, with certain exceptions for individuals who live alone.

There is also limited capacity for weddings, funerals and religious services.

Individuals who fail to follow an order could face a $750 fine.

To report a gathering or demonstration, contact your local bylaw enforcement or police service. Calling 911 should be used only in the event of an emergency.

More information on the current restrictions can be found here.

The province-wide stay-at-home order remains in effect until at least May 20.