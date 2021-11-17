16 Saskatchewan Order of Merit inductees celebrated

Ten Saskatchewan Order of Merit inductees from 2020 and six from 2021 were celebrated at Conexus Art Centre on Wednesday.

After having to cancel the ceremony in 2020, organizers were excited to welcome inductees from the last two years into the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.

The Order of Merit has been recognizing citizens who demonstrate exemplary contributions to the province since 1985.

The 2020 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients are:

Dr. Gordon Asmundson, Regina

Rigmor Clarke, Shell Lake

Sally Elliot, Regina (posthumous)

Gerald Grandey, Saskatoon

Dr. Donald Greve, Rosthern

Dr. Lorne Hepworth, Weyburn and London, Ont.

Pamela Klein, Regina

Silvia Martini, Saskatoon

Dr. Walter Streelasky, Melville

Pamela Klein has been a lifelong volunteer and praises her parents for fostering a good understanding of giving back.

“I grew up in an environment where you gave back because you can. It was just what we did from a very young child into adulthood and my husband and I instill the same values in our kids,” Klein said.

While the nomination came as a surprise, Klein said it’s an honour to be selected and recognized but it’s not why she’s dedicated her life to volunteerism.

“Recognition is not a motivator it's something intrinsic and it's your career, it's your education, it's your community,” Klein added. “There's so many reasons that are very intrinsic to somebody's purpose for contributing to our communities.”

The 2021 Saskatchewan Order of Merit recipients are:

Mavis Ashbourne-Palmer, Regina

Dr. Michael Bishop, Kamsack

Albert Brown, Saskatoon

Marie-Anne DayWalker-Pelletier, C.M., Balcarres

Hart Gordon, Regina

Solomon Ratt, Regina

Solomon Ratt’s work with educating people on the Cree language across the province prompted his students to nominate him.

“I think that's a wonderful way of acknowledging the indigenous language developments in Canada, specifically in Saskatchewan to be able to be recognized for the work that I've done these past 35 years,” Ratt said.

While Ratt initially didn’t want the recognition, he said getting nominated by those he tries to help take pride in their language was acknowledgment enough.

“For my students to say the things they said on the nomination form, makes my job rewarding to say the least. All these years of teaching, sometimes I wonder, is this actually doing any good? Then to get nominated by my students, I am doing some good,” Ratt added.

All those who attended the ceremony had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and had to wear masks during the entire event.