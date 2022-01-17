iHeartRadio

16 school bus routes cancelled in Cochrane, Timiskaming districts Tuesday

The North East Tri-Board Student Transportation service has cancelled 16 school bus routes Tuesday, the second day back to in-person learning since before Christmas.

On Monday, there were 15 routes cancelled.  

These are the routes in the Cochrane and Timiskaming districts that have been cancelled:

  • F-151
  • F-170
  • F-302
  • F-322
  • L-203*new
  • L-205*new
  • L-206*new
  • L-353S
  • L-359S
  • L-367*new
  • L-377
  • L-380
  • L-387
  • S-520*new
  • W-613*new
  • W-531S

The reason for the cancellation has not been given.

