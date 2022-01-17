16 school bus routes cancelled in Cochrane, Timiskaming districts Tuesday

The North East Tri-Board Student Transportation service has cancelled 16 school bus routes Tuesday, the second day back to in-person learning since before Christmas.

On Monday, there were 15 routes cancelled.

These are the routes in the Cochrane and Timiskaming districts that have been cancelled:

F-151

F-170

F-302

F-322

L-203*new

L-205*new

L-206*new

L-353S

L-359S

L-367*new

L-377

L-380

L-387

S-520*new

W-613*new

W-531S

The reason for the cancellation has not been given.