16 things to do in Ottawa in September
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 16 things to do in Ottawa in September.
CityFolk Festival
The CityFolk Festival runs Sept. 13 to 17 at Lansdowne Park.
Here is a look at the lineup
- Sept. 13: Busty and the Bass, Nobro and Iggy Pop
- Sept. 14: Arkells, The Tallest Man on Earth, Gov't Mule, Redfox
- Sept. 15: Bush, Fortunate Ones, Headstones, Villages, Sven Gali
- Sept. 16: Kaleo, Allison Russell, David Kushner, Mikhail Laxton
- Sept. 17: Hozier, X Ambassadors, A CityFolk Salute to Ray Charles and Julian Taylor
For tickets and information, visit cityfolkfestival.com.
AERO GATINEAU-OTTAWA
The Snowbirds, A CF-18 Hornet, the Skyhawks and more will take to the sky over Ottawa-Gatineau for the Aero Gatineau-Ottawa Airshow.
The region's only airshow runs Sept. 15 to 17 at the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport in Gatineau.
The theme this year is "Legends of the Sky," with a performance by Randy W. Ball's MiG-17 jet and Kyle Fowler's Long EZ aerobatic aircraft.
For more information, visit https://aerogatineauottawa.com/.
Canada Army Run
Thousands of runners will hit the streets of Ottawa on Sept. 17 for the Canada Army Run.
The event features a 5K, 10K and a half marathon through the streets of Ottawa.
For more information, visit https://armyrun.ca/.
Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show
The Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show is Sept. 15 and 16 at the EY Centre.
The show features a diverse range of options, opportunities, services and products tailored to your needs, helping you discover new ways to enjoy your life and enhance your lifestyle.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit https://cmg.fifty-five-plus.com/lifestyle-show/.
Richmond Fair
The 178th Richmond Fair runs Sept. 14 to 18.
It's a weekend of fun and entertainment for the whole family, including the parade, the midway, an outdoor entertainment tent and more.
For more information, visit richmondfair.ca.
Carp Fair
The Carp Fair, known as the Best Little Fair in Canada, runs Sept. 21 to 24.
Don't miss the midway, a live animal petting farm, antiques, a demolition derby, live entertainment and more.
For more information, visit https://carpfair.ca/carp-fair-schedule/.
Metcalfe Fair
The 167th edition of the Metcalfe Fair runs Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.
Checkout the midway, agricultural hall, family pavilion, shows and more.
For more information, visit https://metcalfefair.com/schedule-of-events/.
Pumpkin Days at Saunders Farm
Celebrate fall with Pumpkin Days at Saunders Farm.
The pumpkin season features several outdoor attractions, including wagon rides, live shows, mild haunts, hedge mazes and more.
Pumpkin Days kick off on Sept. 23.
For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/fall-pumpkin-days/.
FrightFest also kicks off on Sept. 23.
Concerts at Canadian Tire Centre
Here is a look at events at Canadian Tire Centre in September.
- Sept. 15 – The Chicks
- Sept. 21 – Morgan Wallen
- Sept. 23 – Andre Rieu
For tickets and information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/events/.
TD Place
Don't miss these events at the Arena at TD Place in September.
- Sept. 21 – Chris D'Elia: Don't Push Me Tour
- Sept. 23 – Jim Jefferies: Give 'Em What They Want Tour
National Arts Centre
The National Arts Centre hosts the following events in September and October.
- Sept. 14 – NAC Orchestra presents Schumann's Cello Concerto
- Sept. 15 – Great Lake Swimmers
- Sept. 20 – NAC Orchestra presents Ehnes & Brahm's Violin Concerto
- Sept. 20-30 – NAC English Theatre presents The Queen in Me
- Sept. 21 – NAC Orchestra presents Ehnes, Altstaedt & Kanneh-Mason
- Sept. 24 - Eddie Izzard
For a full list of events, visit nac-cna.ca.
Ottawa Redblacks
The Ottawa Redblacks have two games at TD Place this month.
- Sept. 22 – Saskatchewan Roughriders at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 30 – Montreal Alouettes at 4 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa has two games at TD Place in September before the Canadian Premier League playoffs begin.
- Sept. 13 – Atletico Ottawa vs. Pacific at 5:30 p.m.
- Sept. 24 – Atletico Ottawa vs. Valour FC at 2 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators kick off a new NHL season this fall. Here is a look at the Senators home dates in September and October.
Pre-season
- Sept. 24 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs
- Sept. 29 vs. the Winnipeg Jets
- Oct. 7 vs. the Montreal Canadiens
Regular season
- Oct. 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- Oct. 15 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- Oct. 18 vs. Washington Capitals
- Oct. 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Oct. 24 vs. Buffalo Sabres
For tickets and information, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's kick off the new Ontario Hockey League season on Sept. 29. Here is a look at the 67's home games at TD Place Arena over the next two months.
- Sept. 29 vs. Peterborough at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 7 vs. Sudbury at 3 p.m.
- Oct. 20 vs Peterborough at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 22 vs. Sault Ste. Marie at 2 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.
Museums
