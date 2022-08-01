16-year-old arrested after fight at The Forks
Winnipeg Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on weapons charges after they received reports of "numerous people" involved in a fight at the Forks Saturday night.
Police say they responded to 1 Forks Market Road around 11:30 p.m. on July 30, 2022. Officers arrived at the CN stage to find some 10-15 people fleeing the area. Police were able to round up all the suspects, however one person got away. Police believe that suspect was carrying a handgun and shoulder bag at the time.
After a brief foot chase, officers were able to corner the suspect in a nearby parking lot. They seized a large hunting knife and more than 200 grams of cannabis with an estimated street value of $1186.
Guessing the suspect had discarded the firearm and bag during the chase, officers retraced their steps and found the bag, which had a brass knuckle/edged weapon inside. They did not find a handgun.
A 16-year-old male youth of Winnipeg faces several weapons and drug-related charges. The charges have yet to be proven in court.
-
Michelle Wie West kicks off Shaw Charity Classic week at Canyon MeadowsAn LPGA icon, Michelle Wie West, came to Calgary to deliver a message to girls who have an interest in developing their golf game.
-
Man facing impaired charges in fatal hit-and-run: Toronto policeA man is facing a list of charges, including impaired driving, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight in North York on Saturday.
-
Pickers in Sudbury report 'light' blueberry cropThe blueberry season is in full swing in Sudbury, with many vendors set up along highways and pickers busy in the bush.
-
Rough Riders to Roughriders: RCMP heritage celebrated in Regina for Saskatchewan Day"Rough Riders to the Roughriders," seemed to be an appropriate theme to celebrate Saskatchewan Day at the RCMP Heritage Centre on Aug. 1.
-
'It's a reminder of the work we still need to do': celebrating Emancipation DayAugust 1st is Terry Fox Day this year in Manitoba, but people are also celebrating Emancipation Day across the province.
-
Flood-damaged roads a worry for Manitoba farmers looking to harvestRural roads damaged by spring flooding are causing problems for farmers.
-
Cyclist struck on 16 Ave. late Monday afternoonA cyclist was struck by a vehicle late Monday afternoon in northwest Calgary.
-
Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat offers private tours to attract touristsThe Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat has joined with the Cochrane Tourism Association to provide private guided tours of the facility.
-
UN chief warns world is one step from 'nuclear annihilation'The United Nations chief warned Monday that 'humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,' citing the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East and many other factors.