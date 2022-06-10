16-year-old arrested in connection to string of robberies in Waterloo Region
Police have arrested one of three suspects wanted in a string of recent violent robberies in Waterloo Region. According to Waterloo regional police, the robbery happened at a TD Bank on Columbia Street West around 4 p.m. Police said three males entered the bank armed with a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. A 16-year-old male from Kitchener has been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of stolen goods over $5,000 and disguise with intent, in connection to a bank robbery that occurred on May 31, 2022. Police said more charges are anticipated. Police said they believe the group involved in the incident was part of a series of 15 violent robberies in the Region of Waterloo and Oxford County that were being investigated since October 2021. Several of the robberies included suspects with guns and knives, who would often threaten the employees. Officers are still searching for two other suspects.
