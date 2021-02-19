Toronto police have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with a shooting in Scarborough last week that left a 62-year-old man dead.

On Feb. 8 at 7:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of the sound of gunshots in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.

At that time, police said they located an unconscious man near the entrance of a strip plaza suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police would later identify the victim as Toronto resident Cam-Thanh Tat.

In a news release issued Friday, police said they had arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

He is charged with first-degree murder. The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said that their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.