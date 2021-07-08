16-year-old boy wanted by police in connection with attempted murder in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police have taken the rare step of releasing the name and image of a youth wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Richmond Hill last week.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. on June 30, officers responded to a call in the area of Misty Well Drive, near Yonge Street and 19th Avenue, after a caller reported he was being followed by a “suspicious vehicle.”

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they located a victim suffering from gunshot injuries. According to investigators, a lone suspect in a dark-coloured vehicle was following the victim before he exited his car and opened fire on him.

The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

In a news release issued Thursday, police identified 16-year-old Rishav Lall, of no fixed address, as a suspect.

A photo of the accused was also released by police, by way of a Youth Court Order obtained under section 110(4) of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, in hopes of locating him.

“Citizens are urged not to approach the suspect but to call police immediately,” police said in the release. “The accused is encouraged to seek legal advice and turn himself in.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s location is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Typically, youths cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The order to publish Lall’s name and image will expire at noon on July 13, police said.