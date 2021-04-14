16-year-old Calgary girl reported missing after visiting family on Siksika First Nation
RCMP are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old Calgary girl who was reported missing after visiting family on the Siksika First Nation.
Makayla Young, 16, lives in Calgary and was last seen on the evening of April 9 when she left a family member's house to return home.
She is described as being:
- Indigenous
- 175 cms (5'9") tall
- 55 kilograms (123 pounds)
- Slender
She has brown eyes, long brown hair and tattoos of a symbol by her left eye and a backward F on her left cheek.
Young is known to carry a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923, Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.