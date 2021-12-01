16-year-old charged after teen pushed into oncoming traffic: Winnipeg police

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after he allegedly pushed a Winnipeg teenager into oncoming traffic on Ness Avenue last month.

The Winnipeg Police Service announced the arrest on Wednesday, saying the teenager has been charged with assault-related offences and released on an undertaking. The charges have not been tested in court.

The incident occurred on Nov. 8 on Ness Avenue near Harcourt Street. Two teenage boys, both aged 16, were walking east on the north sidewalk of Ness Avenue near Sturgeon Heights Collegiate.

Police said a suspect charged at the two boys, shoving one of them into the path of a semi-truck heading west on Ness in the right curb lane. The boy was hit by the semi and thrown toward a pickup truck also heading west on Ness.

Both drivers saw the attack and slowed down to try to lessen the injuries. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.