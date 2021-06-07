16-year-old charged in stabbing death of 19-year-old at Stoney Nakoda First Nation

A 16-year-old boy from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation is facing second-degree murder charges following the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man earlier this month.

Cochrane RCMP were called just before 10 p.m. on June 2 for reports of a stabbing.

Officers began first aid on the victim, Nathaniel Jake Beaver, 19, until EMS arrived.

Beaver was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Alberta RCMP major crimes unit had taken over the investigation with the assistance of the Cochrane RCMP and Stoney Nakoda RCMP.

The RCMP forensic identification services unit was also called in to investigate.

An autopsy was completed on June 4 and Beaver's death was ruled a homicide.

The 16-year-old was arrested on June 5. His identity cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth remains in custody following a bail hearing and he is scheduled to appear in Cochrane provincial youth court on Tuesday.

No other information was released.