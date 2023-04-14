16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP say a 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder following a death investigation in Lakeshore.
Members of the Lakeshore Detachment and Essex County OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), began an investigation into a death that occurred in Lakeshore on Wednesday, April 12.
The OPP has now charged a 16-year-old male from Lakeshore with First Degree Murder.
Police say the victim and accused were known to each other.
The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.
Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of an accused is protected when they are a minor.
Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
