16-year-old dies in motorcycle crash: N.S. RCMP
A teenage boy is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch in West Dover, N.S.
The RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash on Prospect Road Sunday around 5:10 p.m.
The RCMP says the boy, 16, was driving the motorcycle when it "left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch."
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A collision reconstructionist attended the crash and the investigation is ongoing.
The road was closed for several hours but is now open.