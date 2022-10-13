16-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly fleeing RIDE check
Ottawa police say a 16-year-old is facing numerous charges, including fleeing police, after allegedly refusing to stop for a RIDE check.
Police were conducting a RIDE check (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) at the Terry Fox off-ramp from Highway 417 when, at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a driver refused to stop.
Ottawa police allege the driver eventually lost control of the car at the intersection of Baseline Road and Fisher Avenue and struck a fence on private property. The suspect got out of the car and ran away, but was quickly arrested.
The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing charges of flight from police, dangerous driving, damage to property exceeding $5,000, obstructing a police officer, and possession of a schedule I substance.
Police allege the youth does not have a valid driver’s licence.
-
Bodies of officers killed in Innisfil shooting to return to Barrie Friday in processionThe bodies of the two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil residence will be brought back to Barrie in a procession Friday morning.
-
Winnipeg crews on scene of Friday morning fire in city's West EndCrews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service are on scene of a fire in the city’s West End on Friday morning.
-
New surgical clinic could double number of eye surgeries done in WindsorA new state-of-the-art surgical facility has opened on Windsor’s east side and is expected to double the number of eye surgeries being done annually in the city. The Windsor Surgical Centre’s new home on Tecumseh Road East near Clover Avenue is the latest fruit borne from a partnership with the Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Procession for fallen officers at 9 a.m.Police cruisers from South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police will form the procession escort bringing the two fallen officers home at 9 a.m. this morning.
-
Ontario weighs declaring monkeypox outbreak over, Moore saysOntario's chief medical officer of health says he is “actively looking” at whether the province can declare the monkeypox outbreak officially over.
-
Autopsy set to take place for man killed in shooting that left two officers deadOntario's police watchdog says an autopsy for the 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that also left two police officers dead is set to take place today.
-
Sentencing hearing resumes today for Hedley frontman Jacob HoggardA sentencing hearing resumes today for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who was found guilty earlier this year of sexual assault on an Ottawa woman.
-
Lobster and snow crab markets fall by as much as 65 per cent: Newly released dataWhile lobster and snow crab have long been two of the Maritimes' most popular exports, new data suggests the markets are now falling short.
-
Cyclist dies in collision with delivery truck: Saint John policeThe Saint John Police Force is investigating a collision that killed a cyclist Thursday afternoon.