16-year-old driver stopped going 166km/h on Highway 8 in Kitchener: OPP

A 16-year-old driver with a G2 licence has been charged with stunt driving after being stopped on Highway 8 and Fairview Road in Kitchener, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a tweet, OPP said the driver was stopped going 166km/h in a 90 km/h zone at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to OPP, the teen had their vehicle impounded for 14 days and is facing a 30-day licence suspension.

166km/h in a 90 zone: 16 year old new G2 driver charged with #StuntDriving. March 14, 12:42am#Hwy8/Fairway Rd #Kitchener#CambridgeOPP investigating. #14DayVehicleImpound#30DayLicenceSuspension pic.twitter.com/svsRxGWkdS