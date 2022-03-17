16-year-old faces weapons charges after fight at Lethbridge skatepark

A Lethbridge youth is facing weapons charges after a fight at a skatepark in the southern Alberta city led to shots being fired at a vehicle from an air pistol.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Parkside Drive S. about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a firearms complaint, however the suspects had fled by the time officers arrived.

"Investigators learned an altercation involving several people resulted in shots being fired at a vehicle from an air pistol," police said in a release.

"One young male, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, turned himself in. Two loaded air pistols were subsequently seized."

A 16-year-old male from Taber, Alta. – about 52 kilometres northeast of Lethbridge – is facing numerous charges, including:

Assault with a weapon;

Use of a firearm while committing an offence;

Discharging a firearm with intent to injure, and;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The teen remained in custody Thursday afternoon while awaiting a bail hearing. No other information was released.