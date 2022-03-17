16-year-old faces weapons charges after fight at Lethbridge skatepark
A Lethbridge youth is facing weapons charges after a fight at a skatepark in the southern Alberta city led to shots being fired at a vehicle from an air pistol.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Parkside Drive S. about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a firearms complaint, however the suspects had fled by the time officers arrived.
"Investigators learned an altercation involving several people resulted in shots being fired at a vehicle from an air pistol," police said in a release.
"One young male, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, turned himself in. Two loaded air pistols were subsequently seized."
A 16-year-old male from Taber, Alta. – about 52 kilometres northeast of Lethbridge – is facing numerous charges, including:
- Assault with a weapon;
- Use of a firearm while committing an offence;
- Discharging a firearm with intent to injure, and;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm.
The teen remained in custody Thursday afternoon while awaiting a bail hearing. No other information was released.
-
TDSB dropping mask mandate after Ontario government declines request for extensionThe Toronto District School Board is moving ahead with lifting the masking mandate at its schools next week after the province declined its request for additional time to remove COVID-19 measures.
-
Sex offender who left Vancouver hospital wanted Canada-widePolice are searching for a convicted sex offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after leaving a Vancouver hospital in violation of a court order.
-
Sault MP asks city to be ready to host Ukrainian refugeesSault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan is asking the city to prepare to host Ukrainian refugees fleeing that country's war with Russia. This comes as local churches prepare for a walk for Ukraine this weekend.
-
'An accelerated pace': Deaths related to homelessness increasing in Regina, local volunteer group saysA group representing volunteers who helped with Regina’s homeless encampment during the fall said it is dealing with an increase in deaths since the camp was dismantled.
-
Alberta's Rocky Mountain Eagle Research Foundation reaches milestone in annual eagle countDozens of volunteers spend their spring and fall in Kananaskis Country peering through binoculars and other telescopic lenses, searching the sky for migrating eagles.
-
'It is a guessing game if we go or not': Algonquin College students await news on looming strikeAs bargaining resumed between the union representing faculty and Ontario's colleges, students at Algonquin College waited for word on whether there will be classes on Friday.
-
Ontario NDP removes long-time member from caucus, bars him from running in electionOntario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has kicked long-time member Paul Miller out of caucus and will not let him run under the party banner in the June election over what he describes as a 'false allegation.'
-
Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson talks about his one-man show in WinnipegFans of Iron Maiden will have a chance to see one of the band's members in Winnipeg, but not playing heavy metal music like they might be used to.
-
Passport problems: renewal and registration delays frustrating CanadiansA rise in demand for passport services is leading to a backlog nationwide and a headache for many international travellers.