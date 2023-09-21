iHeartRadio

16 year old facing weapons, drug trafficking charges: London police


A semi automatic pistol, drugs and Canadian currency was seized by police after a youth pointing a weapon was reported in downtown London, Ont. on Sept. 20, 2023. (Source: London Police Service)

A 16-year-old male is facing a slew of criminal charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm inside a residence, eventually leading to a seizure of illicit drugs and a semi-automatic pistol on Wednesday.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday police were made aware that a male youth had pointed a firearm inside a residence believed to be in the downtown core.

The investigation involved members of the LPS Uniformed Division, the Guns and Gangs Section, the Canine Unit and the Emergency Response Unit.

A description of the suspect was provided to police.

At approximately 11 a.m., police located the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.

There were no reported injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the following items were seized by police:

  • Four (4) dilaudid pills — value $20
  • 15 grams of suspected cocaine — value $1,500
  • 19 grams of suspected methamphetamine — value $1,520
  • 11 morphine pills — value $220
  • Three (3) grams of fentanyl — value $750
  • 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition
  • 9 mm Rock Island Armory semi-automatic pistol
  • A quantity of Canadian currency
  • One digital scale

The total value of the seized drugs was $4,010.

As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences:

  • One (1) count of possession of a schedule I substance
  • Three (3) counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Two (2) counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition
  • One (1) count of pointing a firearm
  • One (1) count of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • One (1) count of possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

The accused is expected to appear in a London court on Thursday in connection to the charges.

