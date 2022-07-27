iHeartRadio

16-year-old girl, 46-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert

image.jpeg

The drivers of two pickup trucks are dead after they crashed on Highway 11 south of MacDowall, according to RCMP.

The crash happened Monday around 8:40 p.m., police say. The lone driver of the northbound truck, a 16-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were in the southbound pickup truck. The driver, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, a three-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Parkland Ambulance.

Highway 11 was closed during the initial investigation but has since re-opened.

Prince Albert RCMP continues to investigate with a collision reconstructionist.

12