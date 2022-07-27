16-year-old girl, 46-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash near Prince Albert

The drivers of two pickup trucks are dead after they crashed on Highway 11 south of MacDowall, according to RCMP.

The crash happened Monday around 8:40 p.m., police say. The lone driver of the northbound truck, a 16-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were in the southbound pickup truck. The driver, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, a three-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Parkland Ambulance.

Highway 11 was closed during the initial investigation but has since re-opened.

Prince Albert RCMP continues to investigate with a collision reconstructionist.