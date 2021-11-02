16-year-old girl identified as Regina’s 12th homicide victim of 2021

The Regina Police Service says a 16-year-old girl is the victim of Regina’s 12th homicide this year.

The girl’s body was found outside a home in the 1200 block of Rae Street after officers were called for a weapons offence just after 2 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Officers also found an injured male, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they have not yet identified or arrested any suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.