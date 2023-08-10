16-year-old identified as victim of 'suspicious death' in London

A 16-year-old boy has died after a fight broke out in southeast London Wednesday evening.

Police have labeled the tragedy a suspicious death.

As previously reported, police were called to the area of King Edward Avenue and Thompson Road on Wednesday evening where they found the boy with life-threatening-injuries — he later died in hospital.

Karen Clark is still replaying what she saw around 6:30 p.m. along Russell Street near King Edward Avenue.

“I thought it was just kids playing around, but, no, I guess it wasn’t,” Karen told CTV London.

Nearly a day after the initial call, police cars still blocked the scene where Karen said she saw a group of teens running.

“I saw the one young man run towards Gladstone [Avenue], and I saw the three young men follow him. And then I saw two girls running after them. Then I saw the three young men walk back nonchalantly,” she said.

At about the same time, Danielle, who lives about a block away, heard shrieks, “I started hearing some screaming. We just thought it was kids playing around in the neighbourhood. And then it started getting a little worse.”

Police have confirmed that 16-year-old Malik McDonnell-Mills of London was rushed from the scene to the hospital, where he died. Social media accounts suggest he was a student at Montcalm Secondary School.

What led to his death is still under investigation, said Sgt. Sandasha Bough.

“A number of young males were involved in an altercation, and one individual was injured as the result of that altercation,” said Sgt. Bough.

As investigators continue to examine the scene, neighbours are sharing grief and sympathy.

“Heartbreaking, that is for sure. I feel sorry for the family of the young man,” said Karen.

“It’s awful. It’s too close to home. I have two girls myself, so it’s definitely awful to hear about,” added Danielle.

Sgt. Bough shares the same view, “It is always tragic when a life is lost, especially when it is the life of a young person.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.