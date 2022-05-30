16-year-old Londoner facing impaired driving charges after weekend crash
A 16-year-old youth from London, Ont. is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a car crash in the city’s south end early Saturday morning, according to police.
The London Police Service (LPS) said that on May 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Commissioners Road West and Wonderland Road South after a citizen reported a single vehicle collision.
Witnesses saw the driver of the car flee the scene on foot prior to police arriving on scene.
A description of the driver was provided, and with assistance from the LPS Canine Unit police conducted a search of the area. A male youth allegedly involved in the crash was then located and arrested in the area of Westmorland Road and Eaton Park Drive, police say.
There were no reported injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old male — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was charged with the following offences:
- Impaired operation of a conveyance
- Impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration
- Fail to report accident
- Novice driver blood alcohol concentration above zero
The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on July 4 in relation to the charges.
