16-year-old Londoner facing impaired driving charges after weekend crash

A 16-year-old youth from London, Ont. is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a car crash in the city’s south end early Saturday morning, according to police.

The London Police Service (LPS) said that on May 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Commissioners Road West and Wonderland Road South after a citizen reported a single vehicle collision.

Witnesses saw the driver of the car flee the scene on foot prior to police arriving on scene.

A description of the driver was provided, and with assistance from the LPS Canine Unit police conducted a search of the area. A male youth allegedly involved in the crash was then located and arrested in the area of Westmorland Road and Eaton Park Drive, police say.

There were no reported injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old male — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was charged with the following offences:

Impaired operation of a conveyance

Impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration

Fail to report accident

Novice driver blood alcohol concentration above zero

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on July 4 in relation to the charges.