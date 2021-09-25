16-year-old male suffers stab wound in Waterloo

Police are investigating a disturbance in Waterloo that sent a 16-year-old male to hospital with stab wounds early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of King Street North and University Avenue East around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Police say they located a 16-year-old male who suffered minor injuries from a stab wound. The teen was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.