16-year-old Pats superfan wins jersey design contest

Jerseys designed by a 16-year-old Regina Pats super fan will be worn by the team during a game on Saturday against the Swift Current Broncos.

Allery Lang and her family have been Regina Pats season ticket holders for a long time, but she decided to get more involved with the team through the CHL’s Leave Your Mark contest

“I saw it and I wanted to join because I thought it’d be a fun thing to do one night,” Allery said.

Her father Lydell, believes the fundraising contest is a good opportunity for young fans like his daughter to get involved with the team.

“It allows young fans to have some input, give their creative touch to the game and at the end of the day they could be future season ticket holders,” he explained. “So, involving them in game day operations with the uniform design I think is great and I hope they keep moving forward.”

Allery said that it took a bit of work but she eventually found the design that she thought was special.

“Well, the ombre I liked, because it’s different than the traditional jersey,” she explained. “It also highlighted the Pats logo which the players play for the logo on the front not the name on the back so I thought that it really highlighted that.”

Allery Lang's Regina Pats jersey design for the CHL’s Leave Your Mark contest. (Courtesy: Regina Pats)

Chief Operating Officer for the Regina Pats, Trevor Buhnai, says the team was delighted with the number of designs submitted, and happy to learn Allery’s story once they chose her design.

“A beauty of a jersey, a unique design, a lifelong fan, it really can’t get much better than that,” he said.

One game worn jersey will be auctioned off Saturday evening with the proceeds going to charity.

“We have a live site right now,” said Buhnai. “And all of the proceeds that are raised through the auction which is going till 8:30 on Saturday evening will be going back to the President’s Choice charity in the fight against childhood hunger.”

As for Allery, she’s quite excited to see her work on display on the ice.

“I’m very excited,” she laughed. “I have some friends and family also coming to watch the game so I’m very excited.”