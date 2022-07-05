16-year-old stabbed at Surrey, B.C., high school; 2 teenagers arrested

Two teenagers were arrested after the stabbing of a third teen at a Surrey, B.C., high school, Mounties say.

Officers were called to Panorama Ridge Secondary School Monday afternoon for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived they found a seriously injured 16-year-old victim. That teenager was taken to hospital after police performed first aid at the site.

Police did not say whether the victim was a student at the school, but said it appears they'd been in some kind of altercation with two other teens before being stabbed.

According to the RCMP, the 16- and 17-year-old suspects were taken into custody near the scene.

They all knew each other, Mounties said.

Surrey Youth Unit officers are working with the school and school district to ensure other students and staff are supported "following this traumatic incident," the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone with more information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 604-599-0502.