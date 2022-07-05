16-year-old stabbed at Surrey, B.C., high school; 2 teenagers arrested
Two teenagers were arrested after the stabbing of a third teen at a Surrey, B.C., high school, Mounties say.
Officers were called to Panorama Ridge Secondary School Monday afternoon for reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived they found a seriously injured 16-year-old victim. That teenager was taken to hospital after police performed first aid at the site.
Police did not say whether the victim was a student at the school, but said it appears they'd been in some kind of altercation with two other teens before being stabbed.
According to the RCMP, the 16- and 17-year-old suspects were taken into custody near the scene.
They all knew each other, Mounties said.
Surrey Youth Unit officers are working with the school and school district to ensure other students and staff are supported "following this traumatic incident," the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
Anyone with more information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 604-599-0502.
-
N.B. Woman shocked at four-year wait time to see dermatologistA Riverview, N.B., woman has written her MLA and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in hopes of having her voice heard over wait times to see specialists.
-
Offload delays see ambulances line up in front of Guelph hospitalThere were no ambulances available to respond to emergencies in Guelph for a short period on Monday, as paramedics waited outside the hospital to offload patients.
-
Cyclist rushed to hospital after being struck by truck in downtown VictoriaA webcam captured the horrifying moment a cyclist was struck in downtown Victoria on Tuesday.
-
-
Alberta announces 9 additional ambulances for Calgary, EdmontonThe province is hoping the addition of nine more ambulances will help ease the strain on Alberta's health-care system.
-
'A sharp pain we're still processing': Chief's update on officers injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shootoutOne week after a failed bank robbery in Greater Victoria that left two suspects dead and six officers injured, the chief of the Saanich Police told reporters supports were being made available to all officers as three recover in hospital.
-
Series of serious crashes in southwestern Ontario leads to plea from provincial policeA string of serious collisions over the last few days has Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sending a heightened warning to drivers to not let their guards down during the summer months.
-
-
Jane Goodall to attend planting of 10 millionth tree in SudburyRenowned anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall will be in Greater Sudbury on Thursday to mark a major milestone in the city's regreening efforts.