16-year-old stabbed by another teen at Vancouver fast-food restaurant
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter
Alyse Kotyk
A 16-year-old is recovering after being stabbed in the head by another teen at a Vancouver fast-food restaurant, local police say.
Police said the incident happened on Tuesday at a fast-food restaurant at Commercial Drive and Broadway.
While police didn't confirm which restaurant the attack happened at, there are several in the area including an A&W, a McDonald's and multiple pizza shops.
Investigators said they identified and arrested a suspect shortly after the attack. That person is now in custody and was charged with aggravated assault.
The victim and the suspect know each other, police confirmed with CTV News.
Police didn't say how extensive the victim's injuries were, but said he required hospitalization and is recovering.
