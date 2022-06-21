16-year-old taken to hospital after shooting at Red River Exhibition: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a 16-year-old was taken to hospital after a shooting at the Red River Exhibition Monday night.

Winnipeg Police Service Public Information Officer Const. Jay Murray said officers were called to the 3900 block of Portage Ave. at around 7 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

A 16-year-old male was taken to hospital in critical condition, he said.

Police say three people have been taken into custody in relation to the shooting and are facing charges.

Garth Rogerson, CEO of the Red River Exhibition Association, told CTV News on Monday night there was a major incident at around 7 p.m., but did not have further details at the time.

"Our paramedics did take care of somebody and they were transported to hospital," he said. "Winnipeg police responded immediately, and the person was arrested almost immediately as well."

He said the park remained open, adding it operates under guidance from police who told him it was not necessary to close.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen and Danton Unger