More than 160 grams of cocaine were seized by police during a search of a Yorkton apartment, according to RCMP.

In a release, police said a search warrant was executed at an apartment on Russell Drive in Yorkton, on Feb. 5.

During the search, police found 243 individual bags of cocaine equalling 165.8 grams, along with $750. This amount is equal to approximately 1,658 doses of cocaine.

Two people have been charged in relation to the investigation.

A 23-year-old woman from Yorkton has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. She is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Mar. 15.

An 18-year-old man from Edmonton has also been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and trafficking cocaine. Following a court appearance in Yorkton Provincial Court on Feb. 8, he was released on bail and is scheduled to be back in court on Mar. 1.