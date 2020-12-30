The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 163 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 7,374 confirmed cases of the virus, including 5,431 people who have recovered.

There are 1,814 active cases. Ninety people with confirmed cases are in the hospital and 19 are in the ICU. There are 130 suspected cases in the hospital.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

34 cases are outbreak related

2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

125 cases are still under investigation

There were no additional deaths. The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 129. Seventy-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care and retirement homes and two are related to migrant workers.

