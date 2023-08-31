$165,000 in drugs and a gun seized in Windsor and Lakeshore

Windsor police have arrested three suspects and seized over $165,000 in illicit drugs and a firearm from homes in east Windsor and Lakeshore.

On Aug. 30, members of the Emergency Services Unit executed Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants at a home in the 1800 block of Albert Road in Windsor as well as at a residence on Regina Street in Lakeshore.

The searches followed a multi-month investigation by the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) into a suspected drug network with links to a Hamilton street gang.

During their search, officers seized over 661 grams of fentanyl, 50 tablets of Percocet, a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, and over 394 grams of an unknown substance believed to be a cutting agent. Officers also recovered a 9mm firearm, 55 rounds of ammunition, $2,185 in cash, and five cellular phones.

Three male suspects were taken into custody and now face multiple drug and firearm offences.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 9)

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a restricted firearm without a valid licence or registration certificate

Contravening section 117(H) Firearms Act Regulation, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon

Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order (x 3)

Failure to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence (x 2)

A 19-year-old man has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 7)

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Unlicensed possession of a firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm without a valid licence or registration certificate

Contravening section 117(H) Firearms Act Regulation, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon

A 25-year-old man has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 3)

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Unlicensed possession of a firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm without a valid licence or registration certificate

Contravening section 117(H) Firearms Act Regulation, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.