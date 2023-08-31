$165,000 in drugs and a gun seized in Windsor and Lakeshore
Windsor police have arrested three suspects and seized over $165,000 in illicit drugs and a firearm from homes in east Windsor and Lakeshore.
On Aug. 30, members of the Emergency Services Unit executed Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants at a home in the 1800 block of Albert Road in Windsor as well as at a residence on Regina Street in Lakeshore.
The searches followed a multi-month investigation by the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) into a suspected drug network with links to a Hamilton street gang.
During their search, officers seized over 661 grams of fentanyl, 50 tablets of Percocet, a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, and over 394 grams of an unknown substance believed to be a cutting agent. Officers also recovered a 9mm firearm, 55 rounds of ammunition, $2,185 in cash, and five cellular phones.
Three male suspects were taken into custody and now face multiple drug and firearm offences.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 9)
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Possession of a restricted firearm without a valid licence or registration certificate
- Contravening section 117(H) Firearms Act Regulation, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon
- Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order (x 3)
- Failure to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence (x 2)
A 19-year-old man has been charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 7)
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Unlicensed possession of a firearm
- Possession of a restricted firearm without a valid licence or registration certificate
- Contravening section 117(H) Firearms Act Regulation, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon
A 25-year-old man has been charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x 3)
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Unlicensed possession of a firearm
- Possession of a restricted firearm without a valid licence or registration certificate
- Contravening section 117(H) Firearms Act Regulation, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.