165 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta as 2nd dose vaccine appointments outpace 1st doses

Alberta reported another 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as second dose appointments start to outpace those for first doses.

In a limited update announced on the province’s COVID-19 information website, approximately 5,799 tests were completed to give Alberta a 2.8 per cent positivity rate.

Approximately 109 new variant of concern cases were reported Sunday.

Last Sunday, June 6, there were 154 active Delta variant of concern cases in Alberta. On Sunday June 13, there were 318 cases of the variant first identified in India.One new death from COVID-19 was reported on Sunday.

There are 272 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 75 in ICU. The Calgary zone leads the province for hospitalizations with 123 patients. The Edmonton zone has 85 while the North zone has 25. The Central and South zones have 23 and 16 people in hospital, respectively.

In terms of patients receiving care in ICUs, the Calgary zone has 33 while Edmonton has 28. The North zone has seven, while the Central and South zones have 4 and 3 patients, respectively.

The province has 3,180 active cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 67 cases since Saturday. Two weeks ago Alberta had 8,073 active infections.

The Calgary zone has approximately 42 per cent of active cases in the province with 1,320. The Edmonton zone has 800 active infections while the North zone has 559. The Central and South zones have 374 and 126 cases, respectively. One case of COVID-19 has an unknown origin.

Over 3.38 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta.

Vaccination appointments for second doses outpaced first doses on Sunday.

On Saturday, it was reported that 68.5 per cent of the population eligible for immunization received one dose while 19.2 per cent were fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, 68.7 per cent of the population aged 12 and over received at least one dose – an increase of only 0.2 per cent – while 20.2 percent of the eligible population was fully immunized after receiving two doses of vaccine.

Saturday evening, the premier announced a vaccine lottery program to help incentivize first doses and drive progress towards the last stage of the province’s reopening plan.

Any Albertan aged 18 years or older who receives their first dose of vaccine prior to the province moving to Stage 3 will be eligible to register to enter the lottery for a $1 million prize.

Seventy per cent of the population eligible for vaccination needs to receive their first dose for the province to move to Stage 3 of the open for summer plan that would lift all remaining public health restrictions and permit indoor gatherings again.

According to the premier’s office, the province projects Alberta will hit the 70 per cent threshold required for Stage 3 and start the two week waiting period to reopening on Friday.