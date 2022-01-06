17 drivers facing impaired charges after Festive RIDE campaign in Essex County
Essex County OPP charged 17 drivers with impaired driving after it’s annual Festive RIDE campaign.
The campaign ran from Nov. 18, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. Over the 46-day program, OPP officers conducted 74 RIDE events across Essex County.
Over and above the charges, officers issued 10 Warn Range suspensions to drivers whose roadside breath test registered 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
“The OPP would like to thank citizens for making 3,147 calls to police to report suspected impaired drivers during the annual campaign across the province,” said an OPP news release. “The OPP also thanks all those who stepped up as designated drivers or took other measures to ensure family and friends did not get behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol or drugs.”
Drivers are reminded that the OPP conducts RIDE events throughout the year on roads, trails and waterways. Citizens are encouraged to continue reporting suspected impaired drivers to police.
-
Alberta parents and students grapple with in-person learningAs the winter break extension ends this week, parents and students are left with a tough choice: return in person or continue with remote learning.
-
Shooting in Sunalta leaves one dead, homicide unit investigatingThe Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a shooting that took the life of a man in the southwest neighbourhood of Sunalta on Thursday afternoon.
-
Motorist shot and injured during incident in northeast CalgaryA man is in hospital in stable condition after officials say another driver shot him following an altercation.
-
New Year's Eve death ruled homicideThe death of a man in an Alberta Avenue home on New Year's Eve was a homicide, Edmonton police said on Thursday.
-
Renfrew County's top doctor calls for an end to verbal abuse of frontline health care workersRenfrew County's medical officer of health has issued a plea on behalf of frontline healthcare workers.
-
Rally held in support of Caesars Windsor workersDana Dunphy, Unifor Local 444 Chairperson for Caesars Windsor workers, made a plea to Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk Thursday, “Irek, on behalf of my membership I need you to push your federal government.
-
Immunocompromised Maritimers remain vigilant nearly two years into COVID-19 pandemicNearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, fatigue from both the virus and restrictions put in place by health officials to protect the public has been weighing heavy on just about everyone. But for the percentage of the population living with compromised immunity, giving in to that fatigue simply isn’t an option.
-
Waterloo Region's thriving tech sector a legacy of BlackBerry's successBlackBerry may have ended service for its legacy devices, but the Waterloo tech giant’s past success is being credited for inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs and thriving tech sector.
-
'We're running a skeleton staff': Innisfil child care centre hit by COVID shortagesIt has been a rough week full of exhaustion and stress at Innisfil's Simcoe Childcare Services in the face of staff shortages brought on by the rapid growth of Omicron.