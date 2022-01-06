17 drivers facing impaired charges after Festive RIDE campaign in Essex County

Essex County OPP charged 17 drivers with impaired driving after it’s annual Festive RIDE campaign.

The campaign ran from Nov. 18, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. Over the 46-day program, OPP officers conducted 74 RIDE events across Essex County.

Over and above the charges, officers issued 10 Warn Range suspensions to drivers whose roadside breath test registered 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

“The OPP would like to thank citizens for making 3,147 calls to police to report suspected impaired drivers during the annual campaign across the province,” said an OPP news release. “The OPP also thanks all those who stepped up as designated drivers or took other measures to ensure family and friends did not get behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol or drugs.”

Drivers are reminded that the OPP conducts RIDE events throughout the year on roads, trails and waterways. Citizens are encouraged to continue reporting suspected impaired drivers to police.