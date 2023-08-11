iHeartRadio

17 drug poisonings, 4 suspected drug-related deaths in 2 weeks: WDGPH


Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is issuing a warning to the public after 17 drug poisonings in the region in the last two weeks.

On Friday, the public health agency said this includes four suspected drug-related deaths.

The health unit is warning about substances circulating in the Guelph area may be stronger than usual.

To reduce the risk of overdose the health unit is offering the following tips:

  • Carry naloxone
  • Never use alone
  • Start low and go slow (e.g., with any new purchase, start with 1/3 of a normal dose)
  • Use the Consumption and Treatment Services Site (CTS) supervised by health professionals at Guelph’s Community Health Centre – open Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last entry at 4 p.m
