17 housing projects across Alberta receive funding from government

The first round of funding in a government program to increase affordable housing units has been distributed to 17 projects across Alberta.

A total of $54 million was announced in December 2022 for the Affordable Housing Partnership Program. The government accepted applications until Jan. 11.

More than $23 million was granted to projects in the Edmonton area, $26 million to projects in Calgary, and $4 million to projects in Cold Lake, Falher and Lethbridge, the government announced Thursday.

The recipient to receive the largest portion – $14.7 million – was Meridian Housing Foundation to build a seniors lodge in Spruce Grove west of Edmonton.

Stony Plain - Spruce Grove MLA Searle Turton told media on Thursday he has told Alberta's housing minister "over and over and over again about the need for more seniors housing" there.

Meridian operates various types of supportive and independent living facilities in Stony Plain, Spruce Grove and Wabamun.

On Thursday, the company's executive director told media seniors make up 13 per cent of Spruce Grove's population and is a growing portion.

"The new lodge will reduce the pressures felt by the growing housing demand and address Meridian Housing Foundation's ongoing waitlist. We are delighted to bring Spruce Grove Lodge to life and fill the housing gap that exists," Lori-Anne St. Arnault said.

She could not provide a timeline for construction, but said a request for proposals from architects had been issued.

EDMONTON PROJECTS

As well, the government awarded $3 million to Catholic Social Services to build housing for women, children and newcomer families in Edmonton.

The City of Edmonton received $2.3 million to build supportive housing for women and children fleeing family violence.

Another $2 million will be contributed to a family and community housing project in Leduc.

Edmonton's Right at Home Housing Society received a total of $1.3 million to build housing for people with disabilities, and women and children, and newcomer families.

CALGARY PROJECTS

In the Calgary area, $4 million was awarded to the Rocky View Foundation, $3.3 million to the Sarcee Meadows Housing Co-operative Ltd., and $680,000 to Silvera for Seniors to build or retrofit units for seniors.

According to Silvera's CEO, Arlene Adamson, who also serves as president of the Alberta Seniors and Community Housing Association, the money will help Silvera add 12 units to the company's Livingston Terrace Apartment project.

"While today's announcement is the first announcement, it's a critical step and it's in the right direction, demonstrating our Alberta government's Affordable Housing Partnership Program working and it brings all orders of government together to make sure investments have an impact in communities across our province," Adamson said, speaking at the government announcement in Spruce Grove.

The Horizon Housing Society received $11.5 million to build family and community housing in Calgary.

The Calgary Drop-In and Rehab Centre Society received $3.9 million to renovate and modernize units for vulnerable Calgarians.

Family and community housing is also scheduled to be built by the City of Calgary, which received $1.5 million in provincial funding.

Outside Calgary, $1.4 million was given to Airdrie Housing Limited to build affordable units and $227,000 to Westwinds Communities for family and community housing Okotoks.

PROJECTS IN NORTH, SOUTH

In northern Alberta, the Stepping Stones Crisis Society received $2 million for new housing for women fleeing violence in Cold Lake and Heart River Housing received $1.2 million to build seniors apartments in Falher.

Lastly, Green Acres Foundation will build seniors apartments in Lethbridge with $595,000 in help from the provincial government.

Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jeremy Nixon said units in areas outside Alberta's urban centres are among the demands he hears most.

"As I've even visited within the big cities, I'm talking to people in these senior lodges that are from more rural and remote areas that were left with no option but to end up in a big city," he told reporters.

"So I think it's a huge priority for us to make sure seniors as well as people with disabilities can live with dignity in their home, around their friends, neighbours and families. That's our commitment and you're going to see a lot more of that from us."

The Affordable Housing Partnership Program is part of Alberta's affordable housing strategy.

The government said the program would reopen for applications in the spring.