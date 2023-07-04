$17-million settlement reached in Restigouche hospital lawsuit

A proposed $17-million settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, N.B.

The suit was filed against New Brunswick and the Vitalité Health Network on behalf of former residents of the hospital.

The lawsuit alleged both the province and the health authority breached various duties in regards to the operation of the hospital.

Darrell Tidd, one of the lawsuit’s plaintiffs, said they are “extremely” pleased with the settlement.

Tidd said “avoiding a 15-year court battle and obtaining real compensation for class members is a big win.”

Vitalité said in a statement the settlement is intended to “avoid lengthy procedures that would have negatively affected our employees as well as patients, families and the community.”

The agreement must still be approved by the courts.

